63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LIVE UPDATES: Wednesday afternoon commute

2 hours 31 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, February 03 2021 Feb 3, 2021 February 03, 2021 2:13 PM February 03, 2021 in Traffic Stories
Source: WBRZ
By: Dana DiPiazza
Derailed train blocking Thomas Rd. between Scenic Hwy and Plank Rd. (Photo via EBRSO)

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days