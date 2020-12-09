LIVE UPDATES: Wednesday afternoon commute

74°
Latest Weather Blog
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
14 leaders at Fort Hood army base fired, suspended amid investigation
-
Wed morning crash on Miss River Bridge results in five miles of...
-
Supreme court decision on unanimous juries leads to retrial of Jace Crehan...
-
Louisiana may receive 39,000 doses of COVID vaccine
-
Crash near Bluff Road closes LA 74 in both directions
Sports Video
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday