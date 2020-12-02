LIVE UPDATES: Wednesday afternoon commute

62°
Latest Weather Blog
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Owners rescue puppy from python in backyard
-
EBR Sheriff's Office investigates deadly Burbank area shooting
-
Free COVID testing Wed-Thur at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales
-
United Kingdom approves emergency use of COVID vaccine
-
First US-approved vaccine to go to healthcare workers, nursing home patients
Sports Video
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...