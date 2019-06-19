LIVE UPDATES: Wednesday afternoon commute

92°
Latest Weather Blog
News Video
Condos along popular Baton Rouge getaway burned; pets still missing
Parents brawl during youth baseball game after disagreeing with 13-year-old umpire
Republic Services to address trash pickup complaints in Wednesday news conference
Many look for alternatives to EBR school cuts
'They don't tell us what's going on;' Disgruntled Republic Services employee voices...
Sports Video
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field