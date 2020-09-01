LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday morning commute

83°
Latest Weather Blog
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Band reunites with social distancing guidelines
-
EBR Schools to release 'Hybrid Model' plans
-
Hazmat situation on Basin Bridge causes I-10 closure in both directions
-
Police investigating pair of tire thefts in Old Goodwood area
-
Community demands action after video leaks of now Hammond police chief using...
Sports Video
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process