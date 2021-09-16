84°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Thursday afternoon commute
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man rushed to hospital after car goes under school bus on Old...
-
Louisiana Walmart worker praised on social media after quitting job over PA...
-
News 2 Geaux: LSU unenrolls students due to COVID regulations
-
FEMA Mobile Registration Site opens at Baton Rouge's Main Library
-
News 2 Geaux: Storm hits BR residents with overnight flooding