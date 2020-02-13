52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LIVE UPDATES: Thursday afternoon commute

1 hour 50 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, February 13 2020 Feb 13, 2020 February 13, 2020 2:02 PM February 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dana DiPiazza
Image: Sunshine bridge CLOSED (2:00 p.m.) for police activity

Click HERE for a live traffic map from WBRZ

Listen to updates on Guaranty Radio stations while you drive: Eagle 98.1; Talk 107.3; 100.7 The Tiger

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days