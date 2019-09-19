LIVE UPDATES: Thursday afternoon commute

88°
Latest Weather Blog
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies investigating vehicle burglary in Ascension Parish
-
Major flooding in parts of Texas due to Imelda
-
I-10 closed, flooding reported in Texas due to Imelda
-
BREC approves master plan to remodel Baton Rouge Zoo, Greenwood Park
-
Candidates ready for first Louisiana governor's race debate
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar