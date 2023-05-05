70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LIVE UPDATES: Stormy weather slowing down Friday commute

1 hour 36 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, May 05 2023 May 5, 2023 May 05, 2023 7:11 AM May 05, 2023 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

Check our interactive traffic map here to track delays throughout the Baton Rouge area

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days