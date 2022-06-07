83°
LIVE UPDATES: Road work runs late, creates traffic mess on I-10 throughout Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Westbound traffic on I-10 was brought to a halt throughout much of Baton Rouge thanks largely to road work on the west side of the river.
As of around 6:30 a.m. the delays extended from the Mississippi River Bridge to the 10/12 split. The congestion mostly stemmed from the westbound exit ramp to LA 1.
Overnight road work on LA 1 at the Intracoastal Bridge reportedly ran hours late, causing traffic to back up onto the interstate. The construction finished up sometime after 7 a.m..
Keep up with traffic updates below.
