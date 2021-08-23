95°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Monday afternoon commute
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Over 7,000 new students head to LSU as Fall classes begin
-
LSU Student Body President, Javin Bowman on start of Fall semester amid...
-
News 2 Geaux: State Gaming Board begins accepting casino applications Monday
-
LSU students flocked to COVID testing sites ahead of first day of...
-
FDA likely to grant Pfizer full-approval of COVID vaccine very soon