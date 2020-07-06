LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES/ROAD CLOSURES: Monday, July 6, 2020

Current Road Closures in Baton Rouge:

- Coursey at Lake LawrenceCedarcrest at S Hampton

- Lobdell at Liberty Lagoon

- Florida at S Woodale

- Essen at United Plaza Blvd

- S. Acadian under the Railroad

- Sherwood Commons at Airline

- Coursey at Stumberg

- 6200 Block of Chattanooga Dr

- 16000 Block of S Harrell’s Ferry

- Industriplex at Airline

- Industriplex at Exchequer

- Exchequer at Rieger

Current Road Closures in Ascension Parish:

- N. Burnside Ave at N. Airline Highway

- George Rouyea Road at Black Bayou Road

- S. Burnside Ave at E. Verna Street

- John West Road at Highway 931

- Highway 44 at Black Bayou Road

- E. Angela Street at S. Tiffani Ave.

- Garcon Road at Highway 621

- Wood Haven Drive at Highway 42

- Joe Sevario Road at Highway 933

- N. Edenborne Ave at E. Cornerview Street

- Norwood Road at Floyd Holton Road

- Highway 929 at Causey Road

- S. Burnside Ave at E. Rome Street

- Quail Creek Ave at Willow Lane

Roads That Have Water But Are Passable:

- S. Burnside Ave at W. Worthey Road

- Joboy Road at Highway 933

- Old Hickory Ave at Highway 44

- Roddy Road at Shadow Creek Ave.

- Highway 621 at Roddy Road

- Lake Ridge Ave. at Highway 431

- Roddy Road at Wolfchase Road

- Henry Road at Daigle Road

High Water Warnings:

- 12500 Britain

- 15900 Ferrell Ave

- Tiger Bend/Hoo Shoo Too

- 16000 Chadsford

- 16278 Confederate

- Prescott/Joor

- 6200 Chattanooga

- Azrok/Loranger

- Sherwood/Airline

- Coursey/Stumberg

- Industriplex/Fieldstone

