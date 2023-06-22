82°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: LSU takes on Wake Forest for shot at CWS finals
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU closes book on Will Wade saga as NCAA hands down punishment...
-
Despite concerns, state grants early release for child molester with multiple convictions
-
Our City, Our Problem: An in-depth look at Baton Rouge's fentanyl crisis
-
Community coalitions joining the fight against crime in Baton Rouge
-
Civil Rights groups hoping to advance lawsuit, hopes for second Black congressional...
Sports Video
-
LSU closes book on Will Wade saga as NCAA hands down punishment...
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso
-
Visiting LSU fans dominating Omaha bar's CWS drinking challenge
-
Tiger fans making Omaha and the College World Series better
-
LSU beats Tennessee 6-3 to head to the winner's side of the...