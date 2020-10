LIVE UPDATES: I-10 West is CLOSED on Mississippi River Bridge due to accident, recovery efforts

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a crash on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge.

The crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, blocking the middle lane of travel. Emergency crews have since closed the interstate westbound for recovery efforts.

Four people have been transported to the hospital, one by air.

Traffic is being diverted to I-110 North to US 190.

