LIVE UPDATES: Friday morning commute

81°
Latest Weather Blog
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Schools reevaluate attendance guidelines as Louisiana enters Phase 3 of reopening
-
Moment of silence in honor of those killed on 9/11/2001
-
Gov Edwards to update public on Phase 3 reopening Friday at 2...
-
NOLA Police: 4 killed, 1 injured in separate shootings across city
-
Safety guidelines in place at BREC football stadiums in anticipation of high...
Sports Video
-
LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start...
-
LSU AD Scott Woodwards talks Game Day for Tiger Stadium
-
Former LSU Tiger Tre White emotional over new NFL deal
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...