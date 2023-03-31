67°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Friday Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man working at polymer facility died after being crushed by forklift, officials...
-
Frustrated teachers demand better pay at tense Livingston school board meeting
-
Armed man held 5 people hostage at BR apartment before getting into...
-
Standoff draws huge law enforcement response on Gardere Lane
-
Suspect taken into custody after lengthy standoff at Gardere apartment
Sports Video
-
Tigers take over Dallas ahead of Final Four match-up
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NCAA Final Four
-
From walk-on to consistent performer; Sierra Ballard has energized the 2023 LSU...
-
LSU fans send off the women's basketball team to the Final Four
-
Lady Tigers celebrate as they punch their ticket to the Final Four