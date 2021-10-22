85°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Friday afternoon commute
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University's E-Sports Lab to become lucrative tool for students
-
Interview: Jeremiah Hollins on Southern University's E-Sports Team
-
18-year-old juvenile detention center escapee still on the run
-
Alec Baldwin accidentally fires fatal gunshot on movie set
-
Live with Southern University's Human Jukebox ahead of Homecoming