Stalled truck on I-10 East at LA 1, left lane blocked

1 hour 32 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, October 20 2020 Oct 20, 2020 October 20, 2020 3:04 PM October 20, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dana DiPiazza

BATON ROUGE - A stalled tractor-trailer is blocking the left lane on I-10 East at LA 1 in Port Allen.

Authorities are investigating to ensure the vehicle is not leaking any hazardous chemicals.

This is a developing story.

