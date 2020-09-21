71°
I-10 CLOSED in both directions at Butte La Rose (LA 3177) on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to vehicle fire

2 hours 5 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, September 21 2020 Sep 21, 2020 September 21, 2020 2:06 PM September 21, 2020 in News
By: Dana DiPiazza

I-10 is CLOSED in both directions at LA 3177 (Butte La Rose) on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to vehicle fire.

