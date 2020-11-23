LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES: I-10 West remains closed at LA 415 for recovery efforts

BATON ROUGE - I-10 West remains closed Monday afternoon as crews work to remove an overturned tractor trailer from the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

The truck was partially hanging off the side of the bridge at Whiskey Bay early Monday morning, resulting in the closure of I-10 West at 8 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted North at Lobdell (LA 415) to US Hwy 190 West.

