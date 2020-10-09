LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES: Friday closures, flooded roads

BATON ROUGE - The WBRZ Traffic Team continues to monitor the roads ahead of Hurricane Delta. Check back for an updated list of closures, additional delays, and flooded roads to avoid.

Flooded Roads:

Baker

Groom Rd. in both directions just after Main St. (LA 19) before Plank Rd. (LA 67)

Zachary

Pride Port Hudson Rd. West of Munson Dr.

LaPlace

Hwy 51 in both directions between I-55 (Laplace) and I-55 (Ruddock)

Closures:

Plaquemine

Bayou Sorrell Rd. Bridge between State Spur 75 and Gracie St.

Plaquemine Ferry is out of service

Grosse Tete

La 77 Bridge at Grosse Tete

Intracoastal Rd. between Indian Village Rd. and Bayou Jacob Rd.

Pierre Part

Hwy 70 in both directions between Levee Hwy (LA 997) and Hwy 69

La 70 is closed at 2 different bridges: Bayou Pigeon Bridge and Belle River Bridge

