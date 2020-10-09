Latest Weather Blog
LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES: Friday closures, flooded roads
BATON ROUGE - The WBRZ Traffic Team continues to monitor the roads ahead of Hurricane Delta. Check back for an updated list of closures, additional delays, and flooded roads to avoid.
Flooded Roads:
Baker
Groom Rd. in both directions just after Main St. (LA 19) before Plank Rd. (LA 67)
Zachary
Pride Port Hudson Rd. West of Munson Dr.
LaPlace
Hwy 51 in both directions between I-55 (Laplace) and I-55 (Ruddock)
Closures:
Plaquemine
Bayou Sorrell Rd. Bridge between State Spur 75 and Gracie St.
Plaquemine Ferry is out of service
Grosse Tete
La 77 Bridge at Grosse Tete
Intracoastal Rd. between Indian Village Rd. and Bayou Jacob Rd.
Pierre Part
Hwy 70 in both directions between Levee Hwy (LA 997) and Hwy 69
La 70 is closed at 2 different bridges: Bayou Pigeon Bridge and Belle River Bridge
Click here for the WBRZ Traffic Map.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Delta brings overnight flooding to parts of EBR
-
Flash flooding in Baker Friday morning
-
Calcasieu, Vermilion, and Lafayette among parishes bracing for impact from Delta
-
Flooding in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas on Friday morning
-
Heavy rains, wind in south Louisiana prior to Delta's landfall