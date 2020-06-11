'Live PD' canceled by A&E in wake of George Floyd killing

A&E has ceased production of the hit television show 'Live PD' amid nationwide protests against police brutality.

Variety reports the network announced Wednesday afternoon that it would stop producing the show altogether after it opted not to air new episodes last weekend in the wake of widespread Black Lives Matter demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd.

"This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD. Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments,” A&E said in a statement.

The cancellation also comes in the wake of reports that the television crew filmed the death of a black man in police custody in Austin, Texas last year and deleted the footage. According to the Austin American-Statesman, Javier Ambler died in March 2019 while being arrested by Williamson County sheriff’s in connection with a traffic violation.

Host Dan Abrams said on social media Wednesday that he was "beyond disappointed" over the show's cancellation.