LIVE ON WBRZ: President Trump delivers 2026 State of the Union Address - watch here or on Ch. 2

President Donald Trump will use his State of the Union address at 9 p.m. ET to champion his immigration crackdowns, his slashing of the federal government, his push to preserve widespread tariffs that the Supreme Court just struck down and his ability to direct quick-hit military actions around the world, including in Iran and Venezuela.

The Republican hopes he can convince increasingly wary Americans that his policies have improved their lives while ensuring that the U.S. economy is stronger than many believe. But the president and his party appear vulnerable. Recent polls show that Trump’s overall approval is low and Republicans are losing ground on key issues, including immigration.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger will give the Democratic Party response following Trump’s speech. California Sen. Alex Padilla, who made national headlines last year after being forced to the ground and handcuffed by federal agents, will deliver the party’s response in Spanish.