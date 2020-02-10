76°
Live Oak cheerleaders win UCA world and national championship

Monday, February 10 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ORLANDO, FL.- Live Oak cheerleaders come home with world and national championship titles after competing in the 2020 UCA National Cheerleading Championship.

World championship-winning squads:

- Live Oak High School

- Live Oak Youth Rec

- Live Oak Junior Rec

National championship-winning squads:

- Live Oak High School, UCA National Champions in Large Varsity Division II.

- Live Oak Youth Rec, UCA National Champions in Youth Rec.

- Live Oak Rec Cheer, UCA National Champions in Junior Rec.

- Live Oak Junior High School, 2nd Place in UCA Junior High.

Varsity Spirit corporation calls Live Oak High School's winning routine "perfect execution." You can watch that routine and an exclusive interview with the team on Varisty's website.

The annual championship is held at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and nationally televised on ESPN and ESPN2 to over 100 million homes and 32 countries nationwide each year.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection showed their support for the teams on their Facebook page.

