Live music is back in a big way

GONZALES - Hundreds of music lovers showed up for Saturday night's Cajun Country Jam at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, and many of the fans hadn't attended a live show in over a year.

"I'm just glad to get back to normal," Madison Rushing told WBRZ.

The Cajun Country Jam was an extra special event as it marked the first major concert in the area, since the pandemic began.

With no COVID-19 precautions to restrict concert-goers, masks were optional and social distancing was not a requirement.

Concert Promoter Scott Innes said, "We've done the Cajun Country Jam 8-years. We said

we're not waiting. We're going to get out and we're going to throw one down and let people come out and party. "

The arena, which is large enough to host about 4,000 people, was more than half-filled as the performers kicked off the much-anticipated show.

The show headlined Dylan Scott from Bastrop and featured a host of other local Louisiana artists.