Live LSU game updates here: Tigers lead 7-3 at the half

LSU game updates: Tigers lead 7-3 at the half

STARKVILLE - The LSU Tigers started strong on both offense and defense in their SEC opener against Mississippi State in Starkville on Saturday morning.

LSU leads the Bulldogs 7-3 at halftime of their SEC game.

LSU nickel corner Cordale Flott forced a fumble and linebacker Damone Clark scooped it up and ran it back forty yards to the MSU 35 yard line.

From there the LSU offense had a short field and quarterback Max Johnson did a nice job of evading the blitz and finding an open Kayshon Boutte for the first score of the game.

LSU was able to force another State turnover when Flott climbed the ladder for an interception, however the LSU offense was unable to convert it into points.

The Tigers held on to their lead despite State kicking a 23 yard field goal in the second quarter.

Neither team has had sustained success at moving the ball down the field.

