51°
Latest Weather Blog
Live: Democrats hold impeachment hearings again Friday
Wednesday and Friday, watch impeachment hearings live on WBRZ.com.
You can also watch live on the WBRZ Channel 2 Facebook page.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Theater Baton Rouge presents 'A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder'
-
Staying safe and warm in Baton Rouge low temps
-
All Hazards Recovery Plan goes to vote at Metro Council Meeting
-
Neighbors help Ascension man stay warm during season's first freeze
-
LSU rises to #1 in College Football Playoff rankings; Bama knocked out...