86°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE AT NOON: Brian Kelly previews Saturday's away game against Ole Miss
BATON ROUGE - LSU Coach Brian Kelly is hosting a press conference at noon previewing the Tigers' upcoming game against Ole Miss.
Watch the press conference live on WBRZ at noon or on WBRZ's YouTube channel.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Angel Reese hosts back to school giveaway at McKinley Elementary for EBR...
-
St. Amant Fire Department raising money to buy new equipment for fighting...
-
Flu shots readily available during Ochsner's 'Flu Shot Fair'
-
Helicopter jammed under I-12 overpass removed
-
K-9 'Kane' passes away from unexpected illness