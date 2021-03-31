LIVE: 11 a.m. news conference about EBR plans for 2021-2022 school year

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System will discuss its plans for the 2021-2022 school year in a news conference Wednesday morning.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. WATCH LIVE HERE.

A decision about post-pandemic teaching will be the first large undertaking for newly-hired Superintendent Sito Narcisse.

The school system news conference comes hours after Pfizer revealed its COVID vaccine is safe and "strongly protective in kids as young as 12." WBRZ and WBRZ.com were first to report the news in Baton Rouge Wednesday.

Tuesday, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy met with EBR school system students about concerns related to virtual learning.

"The Centers for Disease Control have been saying for months, schools should be reopened," Cassidy said.

Click HERE to watch a 2 On Your Side story about Tuesday's discussion with students and Senator Cassidy.