Little Rock Trojans storm back to take lead on LSU

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team jumped out to an early lead over Little Rock in the NCAA's Baton Rouge Regional on Sunday night at Alex Box Stadium but the Trojans answered with three runs in the third inning to take a 6-3 lead.

Tiger shortstop Steven Milam laced a single up the middle with two outs to plate two runs and give LSU an early 3-0 lead in the first inning of play against the Trojans.

The Tigers sent six hitters to the plate in the top of the first with Derek Curiel scoring from second on a bloop single to right by Daniel Dickinson.

Angel Cano has been a thorn in LSU's pitchers sides as he has accounted for all five Trojan runs. Cano hit a two-run home run in the second inning and then laced a bases-clearing double to give Little Rock the lead in the third.

The Trojans would plate another run on a sacrifice bunt to take a 6-3 lead after three innings of play.

With a win on Sunday night over the Trojans LSU would punch their ticket to the Super Regionals at Alex Box Stadium this coming weekend against either West Virginia or Kentucky who are playing in the championship game in the Clemson Regional after the home team was eliminated.