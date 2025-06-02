Little Rock Trojans storm back to take game 10-4 over LSU, force Monday game

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team jumped out to an early lead over Little Rock in the NCAA's Baton Rouge Regional on Sunday night at Alex Box Stadium but the Trojans answered with four runs in the third inning and four runs in the eighth inning to take the Sunday game 10-4 and force a championship game on Monday.

The start time for Monday's game will be 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The Tigers got the scoring started early as LSU shortstop Steven Milam laced a single up the middle with two outs to plate two runs and give LSU an early 3-0 lead in the first inning of play against the Trojans.

The Tigers sent six hitters to the plate in the top of the first with Derek Curiel scoring from second on a bloop single to right by Daniel Dickinson.

Angel Cano was a thorn in LSU's pitchers sides as he has accounted for five Trojan runs. Cano hit a two-run home run in the second inning and then laced a bases-clearing double to give Little Rock the lead in the third.

The Trojans would plate another run on a sacrifice bunt to take a 6-3 lead after three innings of play.

LSU would scratch across a run in the fifth inning when Luis Hernandez would score on a wild pitch, but the Tiger offense struggled to string together hits against Trojan reliever Malcolm Brown who four three shutout innings late in the game as the Tigers went 1-2-3 at the plate in the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings.

A win on Sunday night over the Trojans would have punched LSU's ticket to the Super Regionals at Alex Box Stadium this coming weekend against either West Virginia who eliminated Kentucky in the championship game in the Clemson Regional after the home team was eliminated.