Little Rock shooting: Rapper arrested on unrelated charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Authorities say a rapper whose concert in Little Rock became the site of a shooting that left 28 people injured has been arrested on unrelated charges.

The U.S. Marshal Service says Ricky Hampton of Memphis, Tennessee, also known as Finese2Tymes, was arrested with another man early Sunday at a club in Birmingham, where he was performing.

Booking records show Hampton was arrested on a "fugitive from justice" warrant. Little Rock police said Hampton was detained on charges pending from Forrest City in eastern Arkansas. In a tweet, the Little Rock police said no arrests have been made in connection with the mass shooting early Saturday.

Twenty-five people between the ages of 16 and 35 suffered gunshot wounds, and three others were hurt, following the shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge early Saturday.

City officials intend to shut down the club. State regulators suspended the club's liquor license Saturday and its landlord later posted an eviction notice.