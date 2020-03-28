Little ones show love and support to health care heroes, first responders, nursing home patients amid COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE- Small voices are making big statements amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WBRZ's Sylvia Weatherspoon asked little ones to send their love and support for first responders, health care heroes, and nursing home patients during these tough times.

"Thank you for all the doctors and nurses," Sophia says.

Home videos and handmade cards were sent in from all over the Capitol City area. Children showered those on the frontlines and the elderly in isolation with love, thoughts, and prayers.

The handwritten cards were colorful, thoughtful and creative. One card reads, "Your family loves and prays for you every day."

Acts of kindness are always welcome to make a difference. It is not too late to show love and support for these selfless heroes.

If your little ones would like to make a card or write a letter, you can send it to WBRZ. Sylvia would be happy to get those to first responders, health care providers, and nursing home patients. If you would like to share a story about someone who is making a difference, please share their name and story to sylvia@wbrz.com.