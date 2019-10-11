Little league world champions fly back to Louisiana on Air Force One Friday

LAKE CHARLES - Louisiana's own little league world champions hitched a ride back home with President Donald Trump Friday.

The Eastbank All-Stars hopped aboard Air Force One after finishing up their visit to the White House.

The champs are flying back to Louisiana on Air Force One with @realDonaldTrump after celebrating their Little League World Series Championship victory at The @WhiteHouse!



What an amazing day! I'm so proud of this team!

Trump was in Lake Charles Friday to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidates Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone.