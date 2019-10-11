Little league world champions fly back to Louisiana on Air Force One Friday

79°
Friday, October 11 2019
LAKE CHARLES - Louisiana's own little league world champions hitched a ride back home with President Donald Trump Friday.

The Eastbank All-Stars hopped aboard Air Force One after finishing up their visit to the White House. 

Trump was in Lake Charles Friday to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidates Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone. 

