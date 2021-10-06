Little growth planned in state aid for La. public schools

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's public schools appear on track to receive largely standstill financing for the next school year.



The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday backed a recommendation for a $3.7 billion financing formula for the 2017-18 school year that would freeze the amount of money doled out per student.



The proposal would include $18 million in new money for higher-need students and dual enrollment programs that help students earn credit toward advanced degrees.



The board will take a final vote Wednesday. The proposal is expected to pass and head to lawmakers for consideration in the upcoming legislative session.



Education leaders say they need more money for rising expenses. But BESE members don't believe such increases can win legislative support when the state is struggling with continued budget gaps.