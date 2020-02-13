Little girl goes to grocery store with mother, leaves with an extra $100

Daphne used the $100 to buy two plush cats from Build-a-Bear Photo: David Kenny

SACRAMENTO, CA - During a trip to the grocery store, a little girl in California picked up an item that made her day.

CNN reports that when six-year-old Daphne Kenny accompanied her mother to a Raley's Supermarket in Sacramento she saw a piece of paper sitting on a shelf and assumed it was someone's misplaced grocery list.

But when Daphne picked it up she found a note that said, "Whoever finds this, I love." A hundred dollar bill was paired with the note.

Daphne's mother, Danica, told CNN she was apprehensive at first, and suspected the money might be counterfeit.

"I thought, 'Could this be a fake?'" Danica said. "But I worked at a bank so I've seen counterfeits before and it looked real!"

After confirming that the money was real, Danica let her daughter keep the money and use it however she saw fit.

The six-year-old used the money to buy two stuffed animals from Build-a-Bear.

But her mother hoped the experience also left Daphne with an unforgettable life lesson about kindness.

"I hope it makes her think how her actions can affect other people and that even something small can make somebody happy," Danica said.