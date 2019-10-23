Little girl gives Baton Rouge officer candy, handwritten note

BATON ROUGE - A small child surprised a local police officer with a "thank you" note and some chocolate while he was on duty Wednesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department shared photos of Cpl. Alex Robeau's meeting with the little girl named Emma late Wednesday morning.

BRPD says Officer Robeau was responding to a call for service on Sweetbriar Street when Emma walked up and handed him a piece of paper inscribed with 'thank you for your service and keeping us safe.'

Emma was also kind enough to share one of her chocolate bars with the officer.