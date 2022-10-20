Litter of puppies thrown into trash bag, left in dumpster

BAKER - A litter of puppies that was left to die in a dumpster is getting a second chance at life thanks to a Baton Rouge animal rescue.

Companion Animal Alliance said the 11 puppies, which appeared to be only a day old, were found Wednesday inside a trash bag that was left in a dumpster. The pups were picked up by Animal Control and taken to CAA.

The shelter said the puppies are currently being fostered by the organization's medical director.