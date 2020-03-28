Listen to La. musician Amanda Shaw as you wash your hands

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana native and fiddler Amanda Shaw joined forces with the Louisiana Department of Health to promote 20-second hand washing.

The length of an adequate washing length has become the topic of conversation as the world grapples with containing the spread of coronavirus.

"Grab your soap,and get ready to sing a song that brightens your day with Amanda Shaw," the state health department tweeted Saturday morning.

See the video below or click here.