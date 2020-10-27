79°
List of storm-related school closures
Below is a list of local schools making adjustments to their schedules Wednesday due to Zeta.
Ascension Parish
-Campuses closed. All classes held virtually Wednesday.
Livingston Parish
-Students will be sent home early. Schools will contact parents for specific times.
4-year-old hurt in deadly police chase Monday had been left with babysitter,...
Tuesday 1pm Zeta Update
Tuesday 7am Zeta Update
Gov. Edwards files lawsuit aimed at keeping his COVID emergency orders active
Record-breaking numbers of votes counted as of Louisiana's early voting session comes...