List of storm-related school closures

3 hours 8 seconds ago Tuesday, October 27 2020 Oct 27, 2020 October 27, 2020 4:44 PM October 27, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Below is a list of local schools making adjustments to their schedules Wednesday due to Zeta.

Ascension Parish

-Campuses closed. All classes held virtually Wednesday.

Livingston Parish

-Students will be sent home early. Schools will contact parents for specific times.

