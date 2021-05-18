71°
List of storm-related school closures
Officials have announced school closures in multiple parishes due to flooding and dangerous conditions related to this week's storms.
Check back regularly; we'll update this list as more schools announce closures.
Schools closed Wednesday, May 19 due to hazardous storm conditions:
West Baton Rouge - Elementary and middle schools are closed until Friday, May 21. High school students will be dismissed on a half-day schedule.
Iberville - All schools closed Wednesday, May 19.
East Baton Rouge - All schools will be open with the exception of McKinley High School and Buchanan Elementary.
