List of state office closures Thursday; Friday

BATON ROUGE - All statewide offices will be closed Friday ahead of Hurricane Delta's landfall.

Commissioner of Administration, Jay Dardenne, announced that state offices in 13 parishes will close Thursday in anticipation of the storm.

Here is a list of parishes where state offices will be closed Thursday:

Acadia

Assumption

Southwest LA Parishes

Lafayette

Lafourche

St. Martin

St. Mary

Grand Isle

Iberia

Vermilion

Terrebonne

Jeff Davis

Cameron

Beauregard

Calcasieu