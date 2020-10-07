89°
List of state office closures Thursday; Friday

Wednesday, October 07 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - All statewide offices will be closed Friday ahead of Hurricane Delta's landfall.

Commissioner of Administration, Jay Dardenne, announced that state offices in 13 parishes will close Thursday in anticipation of the storm.

Here is a list of parishes where state offices will be closed Thursday:

         Acadia

         Assumption

         Southwest LA Parishes

         Lafayette

         Lafourche 

         St. Martin

         St. Mary

         Grand Isle

         Iberia

         Vermilion

         Terrebonne 

         Jeff Davis

         Cameron

         Beauregard

         Calcasieu

