List of state office closures Thursday; Friday
BATON ROUGE - All statewide offices will be closed Friday ahead of Hurricane Delta's landfall.
Commissioner of Administration, Jay Dardenne, announced that state offices in 13 parishes will close Thursday in anticipation of the storm.
Here is a list of parishes where state offices will be closed Thursday:
Acadia
Assumption
Southwest LA Parishes
Lafayette
Lafourche
St. Martin
St. Mary
Grand Isle
Iberia
Vermilion
Terrebonne
Jeff Davis
Cameron
Beauregard
Calcasieu