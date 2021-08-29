Latest Weather Blog
List of shelter locations amid Hurricane Ida
Shelters are opening across south Louisiana amid Hurricane Ida, a list of locations can be found below.
Ascension Parish
-Lamar-Dixon Expo Center gym, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales
-Lowery Middle School, 2389 La. 1 South, Donaldsonville
Assumption Parish
-Assumption Parish Community Center, 4910 La. 308, Napoleonville
Trending News
East Baton Rouge Parish
-FG Clark Activity Center (801 Harding Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA) on Southern University's campus
Livingston Parish
-Live Oak Jr. High (300830 Old LA Hwy 16) in Denham Springs beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday.
West Baton Rouge Parish
-Port Allen Community Center- 749 N Jefferson Ave, Port Allen, LA 70767
-Erwinville Community Center- 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen, LA 70767
-Addis VFW Hall- 4453 Myhand St, Addis, LA 70710
During Hurricane Ida, WBRZ is providing 24-hour storm coverage, watch live weather and news updates online here.