See which schools are open and closed Friday, Sept. 13, following Hurricane Francine

1 hour 13 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, September 12 2024 Sep 12, 2024 September 12, 2024 12:45 PM September 12, 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The following schools will remain closed on Friday, Sept. 13, after Hurricane Francine made its way through southeastern Louisiana:

CLOSED FRIDAY, SEPT. 13:
Ascension Parish Public Schools
St. Mary Parish Schools

OPEN FRIDAY, SEPT. 13:
Assumption Parish Schools
East Baton Rouge Parish Schools
East Feliciana Public Schools
Iberville Parish Public Schools
Livingston Parish Public Schools
Louisiana State University
Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools
St. Helena Parish Public Schools (classes virtual)
Tangipahoa Parish Schools
West Baton Rouge Parish Schools
West Feliciana Parish Schools
Wilkinson County Public Schools
Zachary Community School District

