Here's a list of schools reopening this week as the state continues to recover from Hurricane Ida. Most areas will remain closed Monday, September 6th, in observation of the Labor Day Holiday.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

EBR Parish Schools will be reopen Tuesday September 7th.

LSU and Southern University will resume normal operations Tuesday September 7th.

