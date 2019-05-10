Latest Weather Blog
List of schools closed Friday due to possible severe weather
BATON ROUGE - All schools in East Baton Rouge Parish will be closed on Friday as more severe weather is expected to pass through the region.
The EBR School System released the following statement late Thursday night:
Due to the threat of severe weather during peak transportation times and the current road closures across the city, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will be closing all schools and offices tomorrow, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Baton Rouge Catholic schools follow the openings and closings of public schools in the district schools are located.
More closures:
Advantage Charter Academy
Apex Collegiate Academy
Baker Public Schools
Baton Rouge Community College (all locations)
Bethany Christian School
Celerity Crestworth
Celerity Dalton
Celerity Lanier
Church Academy Baton Rouge
Christ Covenant Preschool
Community School for Apprenticeship Learning
Country Day School of BR (all locations)
Democracy Prep Baton Rouge
East Feliciana Public Schools
Episcopal School of Baton Rouge
Florida Community Charter School
Friendship Capitol High School
Hosanna Christian Academy
Iberville Charter Academy
Idea Public Schools (both campuses and regional office)
Impact Charter School
Inspire Charter Academy
Jehovah-Jireh Christian Academy and Learning Center
K & K Christian Academy
LaPrintaniere Montessori School
Madison Preparatory Academy
Parkview Baptist School
Pointe Coupee Parish Schools
Runnels School (both campuses)
Southern University Laboratory School
Silliman Institute
St. James Episcopal Day School
St. Joseph's Academy
Trinity Christian Academy
University Preparatory Elementary
Zachary Community Schools
