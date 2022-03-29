83°
List of school closures ahead of strong winds Wednesday

28 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, March 29 2022 Mar 29, 2022 March 29, 2022 3:12 PM March 29, 2022 in News
The following schools will dismiss early ahead of strong winds Wednesday: 

The Dunham School - Dismiss at noon 

Iberville Parish School System - full virtual day 

