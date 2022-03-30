Latest Weather Blog
List of school closures ahead of potential severe weather Wednesday
The following schools will dismiss early ahead of strong winds Wednesday:
School districts
Ascension Parish School System
- Middle and high schools dismiss at 11:30 a.m., primary schools dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
Assumption Parish Schools
- Half day
Central Community school system
- Full virtual day
East Baton Rouge Parish schools
- Full virtual day
East Feliciana Parish School System
- Full virtual day
Iberville Parish School System
- Full virtual day
Livingston Parish School System
- Half day
Pointe Coupee Parish School District
- Closed
St. James Parish School System
- High schools dismiss at 1 p.m., all others dismiss at 1:30 p.m.
Tangipahoa Parish Schools
- After-school activities canceled only
Wilkinson Count School District
- Closed
Zachary Community School District
- Closed
Colleges
Baton Rouge Community College
-Closed at noon
LSU
-Closed at 12:30 p.m.
Southern University
-Closed at 11 a.m.
Other schools
Dalton Elementary school
- Full virtual day
Democracy Prep School
- Dismiss at noon
The Dunham School
- Dismiss at noon
Episcopal Baton Rouge
- Pre-k and kindergarten dismiss at 11 a.m., elementary school dismisses at 11:15 a.m., middle and upper school students dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
Gardere Community Christian School
- Dismiss at noon
GEO School system
- Closed
Glen Oaks Middle School
- Full virtual day
Holy Family School
- Dismiss at noon
Hosanna Christian Academy
- Dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
Impact Charter School
- Closed
Inspire Charter
- Closed
Jehovah-Jireh Christian Academy and Learning Center
- Dismisses at noon
Kenilworth Schools
- Full virtual day
Lanier Elementary School
- Full virtual day
Louisiana Christian University
- Full virtual day
LSU Laboratory School
- Dismiss at 11 a.m.
Martin Luther King Jr Christian Academy
- Full virtual day
St. Joseph's Academy
- Dismiss at 12:15 p.m.
