List of school closures ahead of potential severe weather Wednesday

The following schools will dismiss early ahead of strong winds Wednesday:

School districts

Ascension Parish School System

- Middle and high schools dismiss at 11:30 a.m., primary schools dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Assumption Parish Schools

- Half day

Central Community school system

- Full virtual day

East Baton Rouge Parish schools

- Full virtual day

East Feliciana Parish School System

- Full virtual day

Iberville Parish School System

- Full virtual day

Livingston Parish School System

- Half day

Pointe Coupee Parish School District

- Closed

St. James Parish School System

- High schools dismiss at 1 p.m., all others dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

Tangipahoa Parish Schools

- After-school activities canceled only

Wilkinson Count School District

- Closed

Zachary Community School District

- Closed

Colleges

Baton Rouge Community College

-Closed at noon

LSU

-Closed at 12:30 p.m.

Southern University

-Closed at 11 a.m.

Other schools

Dalton Elementary school

- Full virtual day

Democracy Prep School

- Dismiss at noon

The Dunham School

- Dismiss at noon

Episcopal Baton Rouge

- Pre-k and kindergarten dismiss at 11 a.m., elementary school dismisses at 11:15 a.m., middle and upper school students dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Gardere Community Christian School

- Dismiss at noon

GEO School system

- Closed

Glen Oaks Middle School

- Full virtual day

Holy Family School

- Dismiss at noon

Hosanna Christian Academy

- Dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Impact Charter School

- Closed

Inspire Charter

- Closed

Jehovah-Jireh Christian Academy and Learning Center

- Dismisses at noon

Kenilworth Schools

- Full virtual day

Lanier Elementary School

- Full virtual day

Louisiana Christian University

- Full virtual day

LSU Laboratory School

- Dismiss at 11 a.m.

Martin Luther King Jr Christian Academy

- Full virtual day

St. Joseph's Academy

- Dismiss at 12:15 p.m.