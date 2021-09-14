List of sandbag locations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas

Check below for a list of sandbag pick-up locations in south Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

This list will be updated as officials announce additional sites in and around the capital region.

***

Ascension Parish

*Unless otherwise indicated, locals will need to bring their own shovel to the sites listed below as these locations provide loose sand and bags

-Oak Grove Community Center

-Prairieville Fire Dept, Hwy 73

-Paula Park

-5th Ward Fire Dept.

-Butch Gore Park

-A.P. Fire District #1

-Stevens Park

-Jackie Robinson Park

-LA 431 (in the curve)

-Raymond Tullier Road

-Ridge Rd. at Kleinpeter

-End of Buxton Road

*Filled sandbags are provided at the following site(s):

-DPW West Church Street Barn

- 2919 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales (tarps available also; must show proof of residency)

Baker

To be determined

Central

To be determined

East Baton Rouge

To be determined

Iberville Parish

To be determined

Livingston Parish

To be determined

Tangipahoa Parish

To be determined

West Baton Rouge

To be determined

***

